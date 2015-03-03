Kick Butts and help raise youth tobacco awareness

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – Kicking Butts hits its 20 year mark and want to raise awareness amongst South Carolinians about the dangers of tobacco use on March 18, 2015.

Kick Butts is a national day of activism to allow youth the power to speak out and speak up against tobacco companies. The event allows everyone to help raise awareness of the problem with tobacco use, encourage youth to reject the use of tobacco, and urge officials to help protect kids from tobacco.

“Tobacco companies target teens to become their ‘replacement smokers' and we as a society pay the price with tobacco-related illness and premature death,” SC Tobacco-Collaborative Executive Director Louis Eubank said. “The best way to prevent tobacco-related illness, suffering and death is to prevent youths from ever using tobacco.”

Help raise awareness amongst youth and other adults by promoting the KickButtsday.org social media campaign.

Other ways to protect youth from tobacco products is to not allow sales to minors and protect youth from secondhand smoke.

