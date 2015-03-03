Elvis family says focus is still on Heather after judge cancels gag order hearing

Debbi Elvis said the focus is still on Heather and finding her.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The mother of missing woman Heather Elvis said she is relieved she doesn't have to make a trip to Charleston after the judge canceled a gag order hearing Tuesday.

Debbi Elvis said the focus is still on Heather and finding her.

“The whole thing for us is locating our daughter and finding out what happened and who's responsible,” Elvis said.

“I just want to keep that focus on Heather and keep reminding people that this isn't about, right now; it isn't about whether [the Moorers] are guilty or innocent, that will be decided in May,” she added. “That will be up to a Jury, not everybody else.”

“And if there's anyone who has information about where she might be, or anyone who had anything to do with her disappearance, or anything at all, that they might think, even if they think its insignificant. Any little detail, might still help us locate her,” asked Elvis.

Judge Dennis canceled hours before a motion to lift the gag order was to be heard in a Charleston County government center.

The hearing was scheduled Wednesday morning in Charleston and assigned to Judge Dennis, who granted bond to murder suspects Tammy and Sidney Moorer last month.

Both Heather Elvis murder suspects released after bond hearing

According to a news release issued by the solicitor's office, the gag order will remain in effect.

Solicitor Richardson declined an interview stating, “I don't think it would be proper to be speaking about the motion when the judge has not even signed the order yet.”

Tammy Moorer's defense team said it will continue to prepare for the trial.

"The defense provided extensive legal arguments in written form to the Court as did the state. After considering those legal memoranda the Judge made a ruling and we understand the reasons for the Judge's ruling. We will continue preparing for trial and look forward to the trial in May," said Greg McCollum, defense attorney.

The defense team told WMBF News all parties met Tuesday by phone conference.

The judge is expected to sign an order on the ruling.

"It is my understanding that Judge Dennis feels he does not have jurisdiction to change the Gag Order. Due to his ruling, there will be no hearing tomorrow at the Charleston County Court House," was issued by the defense team for Tammy Moorer.

Tammy and Sidney Moorer have been charged with the kidnapping and murder of missing woman Heather Elvis.

Timeline of events in the Heather Elvis case

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All right reserved.