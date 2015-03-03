Florence bistro hosts Scotch & Cigar Night

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Victor's Florence will host a Scotch & Cigar Night on Thursday, March 19. 2015 at the Florence Penthouse.

The event will be hosted by Joseph Ziegler, and guest in attendance will be able to sample four different scotches, light appetizers, and a premium cigar.

“The Scotch & Cigar Night is a unique event, and a fantastic way to sample premium scotch drinks,” said Tim Norwood, owner of the bistro. “Chef Cooper Thomas is crafting a menu that complements the scotch, and people can also enjoy smoking a cigar on the Hotel Florence penthouse patio.”

The event will begin at 6 p.m., and tickets are $60 per person. Tickets can be purchased at VictorsBistro.ticketleap.com or at the door the night of the event.

For more information, contact Victor's at www.VictorsFlorence.com or (843)665-0846.

