Conway man charged with sex crime involving child

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway man has been arrested for first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child, according to jail records.

Isaiah Fuller, 30, was arrested Monday, March 2 by the Horry County Police Department.



The child reportedly told her father she didn't want to return to her mother's house after she was sexually assaulted by Fuller.

“On two occasions, while the victim's mother was passed out [Fuller] had fondled her,” the report states.

Fuller was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.