7 schools to compete in the Battle of the Books Competition

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Students from seven different schools will compete in the Florence School District One Battle of the Books Contest on Saturday, March 9.

Briggs Elementary, Delmae Elementary, Dewey Carter Elementary, Moore Intermediate, North Vista Elementary, Royall Elementary, and Timrod Elementary will all enter the competition.

Each school read books on the Battle of the Books Award list, and now students will answer questions on the books in a quiz-bowl type setting.

Battle of the Books will be held at North Vista Elementary School, located at 1100 North Irby Street. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

For more information, call Susan Lane at John W. Moore School at (843)664-8171.

