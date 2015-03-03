3 departments put out Surfside Beach house fire

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A house caught fire in Surfside Beach on Tuesday. Firefighters were able to contain the fire at the house on 3rd Avenue South within minutes. No one was hurt, officials confirmed.

Surfside Beach, Horry County and Murrells Inlet-Garden City first responders were all on scene. ?

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.