VisitMyrtleBeach.com launches "Thaw Me Out" contest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The early months of 2015 received large amounts of cold weather, and Myrtle Beach wants to spread a ‘thaw out' to residents of cold-weather destinations.

The ‘Thaw Me Out' contest encourages residents to submit their photos, videos and stories as to why they need to get away from the winter weather.

Individuals will have a chance to win a three-day, two-night vacation to the Myrtle Beach area.

“The harsh winter weather has been a burden for many across the country. Millions are anxious for spring to get her, and we want to give some of them an early seasonal gift through this campaign,” president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce/CVB Brad Dean said. “Our family-friendly destination is the perfect place to recover from the winter blues, thaw out and celebrate the coming of spring.”

Fans can submit their stories, videos, and photos to Visit Myrtle Beach's Facebook page or Instagram channel. Fans need to use #ThawMeOut and #MyMyrtleBeach hashtags to share how their family could use a vacation.

The contest runs through March 31, 2015. For more information about the ‘Thaw Me Out' contest, go to www.VisitMyrtleBeach.com.

