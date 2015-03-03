Consider This: Closed strip club still a community risk

The solicitor's office just recently shut down another strip club in Horry County.

That brings the total to seven so far. The reasons include prostitution, drugs and being a nuisance in the neighborhood.

WMBF News has also investigated several adult businesses in the area and uncovered wrongdoing, illegal and dangerous behavior going on inside. Those businesses are also no longer in operation.

Consider This: I am glad that this will not be tolerated in our community, however, the concern should not end when the business is forced to close.

Those buildings are then abandoned and start to become an eyesore and they are in high traffic areas including Highway 501 and Restaurant Row.

We definitely do not need more run down buildings along the Grand Strand with no consequence for allowing them to deteriorate.

