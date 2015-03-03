Man charged with sexual exploitation of minor in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 38-year-old man has been charged with sexually exploiting a minor, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Tarl Bradford Rollings allegedly assaulted the child seven or eight years ago when the victim's family resided on property owned by Rollings' father, the report states.

The victim's family's residence, Rollings' residence and Rollings' father's residence were all located on the property.

The victim said he went over to Rollings' residence for bread. While at Rollings' place, the victim told a counselor he was sexually assaulted.

Rollings was arrested Monday, March 2.

