Myrtle Waves Water Park to host 2015 job fair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Waves Water Park will open the 2015 season by hosting a job fair on Saturday, March 14, 2015 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Over 250 seasonal employee opportunities are available including an event coordinator, revenue hosts for admissions, retail, food and beverage, as well as cabana runners, birthday party hosts, lifeguards, park services, office receptionists, mascots, and mascot handlers and information technology technicians.

All applicants are required to be at least 16 years old and have to fill out an application online before attending the job fair. At the job fair applicants will be able to meet the team of supervisors and interview for specific seasonal openings.

“Safety is our first priority at Myrtle Waves and we strive to employ those who are alert, helpful and dependable, giving our guest their full attention,” General Manager of Myrtle Waves Water Park Brent Owens said.

Myrtle Waves Water Park will be open from May 16th through September 7th.

For additional information on Myrtle Waves Water Park, please visit www.myrtlewaves.com

