Carolina Country Music Festival announces 5 new artists for lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kellie Pickler, Corey Smith, Rodney Atkins, David Nail and Rainy Qualley are among artists to perform during the Carolina Country Music Festival on June 5-7.

The announcement was made Tuesday on the festival's official Twitter account. In addition to Pickler, Smith, Atkins, Nail and Qualley, country music acts like Rascal Flatts, Cole Swindell, Colt Ford, Brooke Eden, the Davisson Brothers Band, and the Georgia Satellites will take the stage during the festival.

