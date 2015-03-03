SC schools to participate in Walk to School Day

Many local schools will participate in South Carolina Walk to School Day on Wednesday.

Organized by the South Carolina Department of Transportation, Walk to School Day is designed to emphasize the importance of physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, concern for the environment and building connections within the community, according to SCDOT.

Below is a list of schools participating in the event, according to the SCDOT's Safe Routes to School Program Coordinator:

Horry County

Riverside Elementary School

Conway Elementary

Georgetown County

Waccamaw Elementary

McDonald Elementary

Kensington Elementary

Dillon County

East Elementary School

Florence County

Wallace Gregg Elementary

Briggs Elementary

Williams Middle

Southside Middle

Darlington County

Carolina Elementary School

