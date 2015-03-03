3 area rivers surpass flood stage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three local rivers have surpassed flood stage, according to WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Marla Branson.

The Lumber River near Lumberton, the Great Pee Dee impacting Marion and Florence Counties, and the Little Pee Dee at Galivants Ferry are all slightly above flood stage.

The rivers are forecast to fall below flood stage by Wednesday afternoon, but with more rain in the forecast this issue will be reoccurring. So far, we are seeing some minor flooding in the Fork Retch community upstream of Galivants Ferry. Natural boat landings on the Little Pee Dee River will also be flooded.

There are some residential properties near the Lumber River as well as some city drainage ditches that could be impacted. Swamp lands along The Great Pee Dee river are swollen with water. We will continue to monitor the situation.

