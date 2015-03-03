Suspect wanted after damaging property, breaking into restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking a suspect following a break in that occurred on February 8, 2015.

According to the police report, an officer responded to Big Mike's Soul Food on 504 16th Ave North in reference to damaged property. When police arrived to the scene, the victim told police that a friend called and told him that the door of the establishment was broken. The victim said that when he arrived to the store, he saw that a brick was thrown through one of the front glass doors.

The victim said around 3:11 a.m. he got a call from the alarm company but when he checked the cameras on his phone everything appeared okay. Officials looked at surveillance footage and say a male can be seen walking around the back of the building around 2:58 a.m. and the man can also be seen inside the building around 3:10 a.m. According to police, “you can not see the unknown male breaking the door or taking anything from the building.”

The victim said nothing seems to be missing or damaged inside of the restaurant. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured individual is urged to call MBPD at (843)918-1957.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.