Get free pancakes at IHOP for National Pancake Day

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Tuesday, March 3 marks the 10th anniversary of IHOP's National Pancake Day.

IHOP restaurants will celebrate a “Decade of Giving” by offering guests a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in an effort to raise money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals programs.

Guests are encouraged to make a voluntary donation to the children's hospitals in exchange for pancakes. IHOP restaurants hope to raise $3.5 million for the programs. According to a press release issued by IHOP, “Since the inception of National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP Restaurants has raised nearly $16 million and given away more than 26 million pancakes to support charities in the communities where it operates.”

To find local IHOP restaurants in your area, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.

