Bus aide reportedly assaults child with special needs

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A Kingstree woman who works as a bus aide has been arrested for assault against a child with special needs.

Sharon McDonald, 46, was charged Jan. 19 by the Georgetown Police Department.

McDonald reportedly assaulted the child on the campus of Georgetown Middle School between Jan. 19 and Jan. 22, while on the bus, according to the police report.

An investigation has been opened by investigators with the GPD.

