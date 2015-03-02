Conway leaders pass smoking ban on city-owned property - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway leaders pass smoking ban on city-owned property

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway city leaders voted to ban smoking in city-owned vehicles, city-owned parks and city-owned buildings.The new ordinance comes after multiple meetings, discussions and revisits to the original proposed bill.

Years ago, the historic town held tobacco auctions for decades.The new law will be implemented in 30 days.

