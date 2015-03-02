#25 Illinois Takes 7-1 Decision From Coastal Carolina

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Media Relations



CONWAY – Coastal Carolina only managed two hits in suffering a 7-1 setback to #25 Illinois Monday afternoon in the final game of the 2015 Chanticleer Classic at Springs Brooks Stadium.



“(Illinois) has some of, if not the, best collection of pitchers in the nation,” said Chanticleer head coach Gary Gilmore. “There are some Major League teams that would like to have some of those guys.”



The Illini jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Adam Walton hit a leadoff double and scored two batters later on Reid Roper's RBI single to center field.



Illinois added three runs in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Roper doubled and Ryan Nagle reached on an error to put runners on the corners. David Kerian plated Roper with an RBI single to center field. Pat McInerney followed with a two-run double.



The Chants notched their first hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth when David Parrett smacked a home run down the left field line, making the score 4-1. Connor Owings added a double in the sixth inning for CCU's only other hit.



After threatening in the sixth and seventh innings but coming up empty, Illinois pushed its advantage to four, 5-1, as pinch hitter Matthew James drove a solo home run over the right center field wall.



Illinois tacked on two insurance runs in the ninth to provide the 7-1final score. With one out, Casey Fletcher singled and moved to third on a double by Roper. Nagle brought the pair home with a two-run single to center field.



Cody Sedlock (2-0) was credited with the win. He did not allow a hit in his four innings of work with one walk and four strikeouts. Tyler Jay earned his third save of the season. He worked the final three innings and did not allow a hit or a walk with three strikeouts. CCU starter Cole Schaefer (0-1) was saddled with the loss, allowing four hits and four runs in 3.1 innings.



While CCU's offense struggled, Owings, who added a walk, and Michael Paez, who walked, extended their reached base safely in 33 and 23, respectively, games dating back to last season.



Coastal Carolina will hit the road for the first time this Wednesday with a trip to Charleston to face The Citadel. First pitch at Riley Park is set for 5 pm.



The Chants will return home to host the Coastal Carolina Invitational Mar. 6-9, welcoming Akron, Michigan, Michigan State and Toledo.

