Road officials to open Coventry Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The extension of Coventry Boulevard opens to the public at 9:30 a.m., Monday, March 9.

Coventry Boulevard is a four-lane, divided road that runs between Farrow Parkway and US 17 and will be used to get to The Market Common from US 17 without having to go through the Farrow Parkway and SC 707 intersection.

The traffic signal at US 17 and Coventry Boulevard has been flashing since March 2 to alert drivers the new signalized intersection is nearly ready.

