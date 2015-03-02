Former Murrells Inlet restaurant to be converted into retail store

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The former Old World Italian restaurant location in Murrells Inlet will now be a retail store. The plan is to open the refurbished location at the end of the week.Nick Davis said he and his wife are converting the space into Weasel's Warehouse, a retail store that sells department store and catalogue products at discount prices.The items are excess inventory from department store catalogs, Davis explained.The current location, on Highway 17, is already too small after being open just eight months, Davis said.Weasel's was opened in July 2014. The store is named after one of their many dogs.