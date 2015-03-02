Business owner reports $20k damage at Myrtle Beach car dealership

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nearly 10 vehicles were reportedly vandalized at a Myrtle Beach car dealership Monday morning."This is terrible, this is wrong, this is bad,” said owner Sam Elahmadre of Auto Stars II, off Highway 501.Elahmadre said he got into work early Monday to find the vandalism. Some vehicles were missing wheels and on blocks, while the windows were shattered in others."I had no color in me; I was shaking, I was upset,” said the owner.What Elahmadre said infuriates him even more is this isn't the first time something like this has happened. He said in August someone came into his lot and smashed in the windows of three other cars.A month prior, police were called to the lot because a man dressed in black was breaking into cars. Police couldn't chase down the suspect, but did scare him away before he could steal more wheels."If you needed money, go find a job!” exclaimed Elahmadre. “Go work hard like any American does."The owner filed another police report but hopes it won't just be the police making changes. With his location off such a busy road, he hopes someone will say something if there is a next time.“Always there are people back and forth, but sadly no one noticed anything, nobody has seen what's going on,” he said.Auto Stars II is also taking matters into its own hands right now. If you can give any information that leads to an arrest, or even the business just getting its wheels back, Elahmadre said he will pay $3000.?

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.