Chants cruise to Big South three-peat

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina women's track and field team captured their third straight Big South Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday, February 27.The Chanticleers recorded 196.5 points on their way to victory to record the program's second women's indoor three-peat, and eighth conference title overall with seven coming in the last 10 years.Jessica Gelibert was named the Women's Most Outstanding Track Performer. She won both the 60-meter hurdles and the 400-meter run. Gelibert also teamed up with Camille Hurley, Christal Green, and Takeyra Jenkins-Dodd to give Coastal the 4x400-meter relay title.Amirah Al-Bayyinah was named the Women's Most Outstanding Field Performer. She won the long jump and repeated as the triple jump champion.List of all players who won awards:Jessica GelibertAmirah Al-BayyinahEmma KrogerJessica Gelibert, 400m champion, 60 hurdles champion, 4x400 relay championAmirah Al-Bayyinah, long jump champion, triple jump champion Letitia Saayman , 5,000m champion, 3,000m second, distance medley relay secondAynslee van Graan, mile run champion, 800m thirdTeka Simpson, high jump champion, 200m second, 60m third, long jump thirdCamille Hurley, 4x400 relay champion, 60 hurdles second, 400m thirdChristal Green, 4x400 relay champion, 200m thirdCourtney Lawson, triple jump secondChristina Davis, 60 hurdles thirdRegina Peattie, distance medley relay secondTakeyra Jenkins-Dodd, 4x400 relay champion, distance medley relay secondLaChelsie Thomas, distance medley relay secondBoth the men and women's track and field teams will be participating in the Myrtle Beach Track and Field Day. The event benefits children ages six to twelve, and is being held Thursday March 19, 2015. Registration will take place at 5:00pm, and at 5:30pm activities begin. The location of the event is Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium 705 33rd Avenue N., Myrtle Beach SC. More details for Myrtle Beach's Track and Field Day can be found here