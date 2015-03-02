Dump truck, vehicle collide in Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a car and dump truck collided in Murrells Inlet.

The accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Monday at Wachesaw Road and Highway 17, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue responded to the accident.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.