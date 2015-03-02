3 charged after Hartsville infant falls between mattress and wall, suffocates

Tyquira Graham 18, of Hartsville was charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center).

According to arrest warrants, Jabrey McFarland, 21, and Jalisa Cranford, 22, both of Hartsville, were charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child. (Source: DCDC).

Jabrey McFarland has been charged following a death on an infant. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center).

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Coroner released information regarding the cause of death of a 7-month-old Hartsville infant.

According to Coroner Todd Hardee, the cause of the infant's death was positional asphyxia. Hardee said the child died after falling between the mattress he was sleeping on and the wall of the bedroom.

“In the case of positional asphyxia it's when a baby turns about, moves about and finds itself in a position it can't get out,”

Hardee said.

Three people have been charged after the infant died, said Coroner Hardee. The arrests were made by SLED in Hartsville on Monday.