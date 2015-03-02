3 charged after Hartsville infant falls between mattress and wal - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

3 charged after Hartsville infant falls between mattress and wall, suffocates

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Coroner released information regarding the cause of death of a 7-month-old Hartsville infant. 

According to Coroner Todd Hardee, the cause of the infant's death was positional asphyxia. Hardee said  the child died after falling between the mattress he was sleeping on and the wall of the bedroom. 

“In the case of positional asphyxia it's when a baby turns about, moves about and finds itself in a position it can't get out,” Hardee said.

Three people have been charged after the infant died, said Coroner Hardee. The arrests were made by SLED in Hartsville on Monday.

According to arrest warrants, Jabrey McFarland, 21, and Jalisa Cranford, 22, both of Hartsville, were charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, and Tyquira Graham, 18, of Hartsville was charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child. McFarland and Cranford were charged for placing a 2-year-old child at unreasonable risk of harm, in addition to the 7-month-old, according to the warrants.

The baby died Monday, March 2 at around 3:30 a.m. at a hospital.

The child was found not breathing at Swift Creek Apartments on Swift Creek Road in the city limits of Hartsville, Hardee confirmed.

