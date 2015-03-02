Coastal Carolina releases 2015 football schedule

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University has released the Chanticleers' 2015 football schedule, with the Chants playing three new teams and a rematch of the 2010 NCAA playoff game.

The Chanticleers will open the season with back to back road games against Furman and South Carolina State. Last season CCU beat Furman 37-31 in double overtime in Greenville, SC.

CCU will play four straight home games with the first against Western Illinois, the team they lost to in the 2010 NCAA playoff. This will be only the second time these two teams have met.

The Chanticleers will open Big South play against Presbyterian College on October 10 at Brooks Stadium.

After a bye week on October 17, Coastal has back to back road games against Monmouth and Charleston Southern.

In November Coastal will play back to back home games against Garner Webb, and new Big South member Kennesaw State at Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers will close the season out against Liberty on November 21. Liberty stopped Coastal from having an undefeated regular season last year by kicking in a field goal as time expired.

