Report finds Conway, North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach residents most unhealthy

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Nearly a dozen scholars found the most unhealthy residents in U.S. to be from the Conway - Myrtle Beach - North Myrtle Beach area, according to a WalletHub report.Residents from the three cities ranked 96 out of 100 metropolitan areas to have the most weight problems.“By examining 12 key metrics, among which are the percentage of adults and high school students who are obese and the percentage of people who are physically inactive,” the findings showed residents were among the highest percentage to have high blood pressure.Dr. Dennis Rhoades with Doctors Care in Myrtle Beach was not surprised to hear the beach towns placed in the top 50 on this list."It's something you would tend to expect just because we are a tourist area. There are so many restaurants out there and so many fast food places and they are convenient. And there are times where that is the best option that you have. I'm not saying that you shouldn't go to a fast food restaurant or you shouldn't go out for dinner, but it was always meant to be something special," explained Rhoades.

A few simple adjustments to one's everyday routine can help break unhealthy habits and lower the local obesity number. Doctor Rhoades recommended skipping fast food and the sugary drinks unless you need something in a pinch or are treating yourself.

"We eat way more calories than what we need, what we are eating is the wrong type of foods and we're not exercising like we should. The best thing we can do is just drink more plain water," Rhoades added.

He also suggested walking 20 minutes a day after every meal.



On average, people who do so, lose approximately a pound a week. Dr. Rhoades warned against crash dieting and skipping meals. He explained depriving your body of what it needs will ultimately slow down your metabolism and lead to weight gain.

In addition, residents from the area were most likely to eat less than five servings of vegetables compared to the other locations researched, according to WalletHub.



