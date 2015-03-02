North Carolina begins Severe Weather Preparedness Week

RALEIGH, NC (WMBF) – The 2015 North Carolina Severe Weather Preparedness Week has kicked off and will last through March 7, 2015.

The Statewide Tornado Drill will take place Wednesday March, 4, 2015 at 9:30 a.m. Every school, business, work place, and family across the state is encouraged to participate in the tornado drill.

Be aware of these points about tornado drills:

• The drill will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio and the Emergency Alert System through the Required Monthly Test. An actual Tornado Warning will not be issued.

• Most NOAA Weather Radio receivers don't have an audible alert, but instead have a blinking light.

• Since NOAA Weather Radio may not sound an alarm plan your own to start at 9:30 a.m., or manually turn on your NOAA Weather Radio receiver

• The National Weather Service will not issue follow-up statements. The drill is over when you feel that you have adequately practiced your tornado shelter procedures.

• If actual sever weather occurs, the drill will be postponed to Friday, March 6 at 9:30 a.m.

• The drill will take place of the weekly NOAA Weather Radio test.

For any questions about Severe Weather Preparedness Week or the tornado drill, contact Warning Coordination Meteorologist Nick Petro at (919)515-8209, ext 223 or Nicholas.Petro@noaa.gov.

