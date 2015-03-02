FTC to address scams, fraud, consumer issues via Twitter - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FTC to address scams, fraud, consumer issues via Twitter

(WMBF) - The Federal Trade Commission is scheduled to host a live chat about scams, fraud and other consumer issues Tuesday, March 3. The FTC said it will answer questions for consumers from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. via Twitter.

The initiative is being held in conjunction with National Consumer Protection Week 2015.

Follow @FTC to track the conversation and tweet #NCPW2015 to join and ask questions.

Visit the FTC website for additional information.

