FTC to address scams, fraud, consumer issues via Twitter

(WMBF) - The Federal Trade Commission is scheduled to host a live chat about scams, fraud and other consumer issues Tuesday, March 3. The FTC said it will answer questions for consumers from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. via Twitter.



The initiative is being held in conjunction with National Consumer Protection Week 2015.



Follow @FTC to track the conversation and tweet #NCPW2015 to join and ask questions.



Visit the FTC website for additional information.



Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.