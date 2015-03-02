Two people shot during domestic situation, Robeson Co. authorities say

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two people were shot during what is being described as a ‘domestic situation' according to Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Thompson said the incident was domestic because an ex-boyfriend shot an ex-girlfriend, then the current boyfriend shot the ex-boyfriend.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of US Highway 74 West in Lumberton, Major Thompson said.

Stay tuned for more information once it is made available by Robeson County authorities.

