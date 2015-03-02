Effingham man arrested for multiple crimes including failure to stop for blue light

One man was arrested for multiple crimes after he led police on a chase. (Source: Florence Police Department).

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One man was arrested for multiple crimes after he led police on a chase.

Officers with the Florence Police Department arrested and charged Eric Best, 35, of Effingham with failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a stolen tag, two counts of having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

According to Major Carlos Raines, Best was driving along West Pine Street when an officer ran the tags of his vehicle and the tags came back as stolen. When the officer turned on his lights, Best pulled into the Colonel Inn and continued driving slowly in the parking lot, Raines reported. The officer then turned on his siren because Best did not stop. Best then accelerated and drove back onto Pine Street, and the officer followed.

The chase continued on West pine where Best drove into a field. Raines said mud caused Best's car to get stuck. Best jumped out and a small foot chase began, according to officials. When the suspect did not stop, he was subdued with a tazer and arrested.

Police say open liquor containers were found in the car and the license plate on the vehicle did not match his registration.

