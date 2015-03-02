Woman falsely reports assault, attempted robbery, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman has been arrested after she falsely reported to police that a man she met on Craigslist assaulted and attempted to rob her at knife point.According to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Wesli Libasci, 28, reported that on Saturday afternoon she was the victim of an attempted armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of 5101 Kings Highway. When police met Libasci at Grand Strand Regional Hospital, she told them that a man held her at knife point, demanded money and then slashed her tires.Police say that further investigation led them to an individual that said he located Libasci on a website used to solicit prostitutes. The man involved "arranged and contacted the defendant to perform sexual acts in exchange for money,” according to police.Police say Libasci and a possible co-offender took the money without performing the acts. The male confronted Libasci and slashed her tires for taking his money and not performing the sexual acts.Police say the investigation revealed that no robbery took place and the offender falsely reported the occurrence.