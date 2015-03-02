Horry County Emergency Management held business disaster preparation workshop

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A free workshop was held for area businesses to help educate and prepare them for disasters on Wednesday, March 11.



Horry County Emergency Management partnered with the International Economic Development Council and the National Association of Development Organizations to hold the disaster preparation workshop.

The workshop was designed to help business owners develop a business continuity plan, as well as how to utilize tools to assist them in determining their needs after a disaster.

The workshop took place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Horry County Government & Justice Center located at 1301 Second Avenue in Conway.

For more information or questions, please contact Vickie Burkett with Horry County Emergency Management at (843)915-5150.

