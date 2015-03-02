Sculpting a masterpiece: Artists create big attention for Big South tournament

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – With the VisitMyrtleBeach.com Big South Basketball Championships scheduled to begin Tuesday, sand artists were out in front of the HTC Center, creating another intricate sand sculpture for the big event.

Coastal Carolina University posted nearly a dozen photos to? their Facebook page?, showing the creation of the sculpture. View the photos in the slideshow above – mobile users, tap here to view.

Twenty-two teams from eleven schools will compete for the men's and women's championship March 3 through March 8. The women's tournament kicks off Tuesday, and the men's tournament starts on Wednesday.

Big South teams throughout the season have won games against SEC, ACC and Big 10 opponents.

The game schedule, tickets, and other information about the Big South Championships can be found at www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/bigsouth

Click above to see Joe Murano's story with one of the sculptors, Larry Hudson of Team Sandtastic.

