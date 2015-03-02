Wallace man killed in Marlboro County collision, coroner says

A 43-year-old man from the Wallace community in Marlboro County was killed in a accident involving a semi-truck Monday morning, the county coroner confirmed.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 43-year-old man from the Wallace community in Marlboro County was killed in a accident involving a semi-truck Monday morning, the county coroner confirmed.

Earl Hatcher died as a result of injuries sustained from the accident, which occurred at about 5 a.m., according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, there was a two vehicle collision on US Highway 1 in Marlboro County. The accident involved a Nissan and Freightliner semi-truck.

Hatcher, the driver of the Nissan was traveling south on US 1, when his vehicle crossed over the center line striking the north bound Freightliner 18-wheeler head on, according to Collins. The freightliner then traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. The driver of the freightliner was not injured.

Collins reported that both drivers were wearing seat belts and no other passengers were in the vehicles.

No Charges are expected to be filed, according to Collins.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.