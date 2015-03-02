Man arrested for sexually exposing himself in Walmart

Officers with Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested a man Saturday after employees reported that he exposed himself in a Walmart store on Seaboard Street. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officers with Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested a man after employees reported that he exposed himself in a Walmart store on Seaboard Street.

According to the police report, MBPD officers arrested Jeremy Bryant, 23, for sexual exposure.

Police responded to the store around 5 p.m Saturday. When officers arrived, they spoke to Walmart Loss Prevention officers who said customers complained that a man was acting “weird” in the women's, men's and little girls' departments of the store. According to the police report, the employees said that they witnessed the man exposing his private parts and inappropriately touching himself.

Police say when they made contact with the suspect, he took off his grey jacket and placed it over the front of his pants. The offender tried to walk away when he saw an officer approaching him but the officer detained the suspect.

Bryant told police that he “had a problem with sticking his hands in his pants.”

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.