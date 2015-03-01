Coastal softball rolls to two wins

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Media relations



CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina softball team capped off its last home tournament with a successful final day, rolling to a pair of five-inning shutouts, 10-0 over Loyola Chicago and 8-0 over Mount St. Mary's, on Sunday in the Coastal Carolina Invitational.



The Chanticleers (11-8) posted three wins in the tournament with the run-rule, upping their total to nine for the season.



Kory Hayden hit her 53rd home run to move into second place alone in Big South history. She is now just five away from tying the record of 58. Bri Chiusano had three hits and three stolen bases on the day, giving her eight steals for the tournament, 18 this season and 95 for her career, the fourth-most in conference history.



Coastal totaled 16 hits in the victories, while Kiana Quolas and Kelsey Dominik combined to give up just five hits to the opponents.



CCU avenged the loss earlier in the tournament to Loyola by scoring all 10 runs of its runs in the second inning without an out. The Chants had six hits in the frame and were aided by four walks. Amanda Daneker and Morgan Noad started it off with singles, Kelsey Dominik walked to load the bases and Devon Steiner drew a free pass for the RBI to get CCU on the board. Sara Rasley then blooped an RBI single to right to make it 2-0, Kailey Mellen drew another bases-loaded walk and Chiusano ripped a two-run single to center.



Loyola changed pitchers, but the Chants continued to pour it on. After an illegal pitch plated a run and Quolas walked, Hayden hit a three-run homer to right-center. Daneker then got her second hit of the inning as she homered to left, capping the onslaught and giving Coastal back-to-back home runs in a game for the third straight day. It was Daneker's fourth of the year.



Coastal had nine hits in its four turns at-bat, with Daneker and Noad each collecting two. Nine different Chanticleers scored a run, six had at least one RBI and Cassidy Brzozowski doubled in the fourth inning for her first hit as a Chant. After giving a pair of singles in the first inning, Quolas (5-5) retired the last 14 Loyola batters in the game. She struck out two without a walk.



The Chants steadily built the margin against Mount St. Mary's, scoring in four of the five innings. Chiusano scored a run in the first on a wild pitch after she led off with a bunt single, stole second and moved to third on a groundout by Quolas.



Coastal then made it 5-0 with four runs on three hits in the second. Noad led off with a single and scored an RBI double over the rightfielder by Dominik. After Rasley walked, Mellen hit a three-run homer over the left-field fence, her second of the season.



The Chants added two more in the third as Annie Robinson followed a pair of walks and a hit batter with a long two-run single off the top of the fence in left. Chiusano then finished the game off in the bottom of the fifth, dropping a single into shallow center to score pinchrunner Devon Steiner from second.



Dominik (6-2) scattered three singles, struck out five and walked two for her third shutout of the year.



Coastal will now get ready for its first road trip of the season as it heads to Florida Atlantic University for five games next weekend, beginning with a matchup against 2014 WCWS participant Florida State on Friday.

