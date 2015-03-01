Myrtle Beach holds public hearing to discuss Floodplain Management, Hazard Mitigation Plan

There will be a public hearing to discuss Myrtle Beach's five-year update to its Floodplain Management and Hazard Mitigation Plan on Monday, March 2.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There will be a public hearing to discuss Myrtle Beach's five-year update to its Floodplain Management and Hazard Mitigation Plan on Monday, March 2.

The hearing will begin at 2 p.m. in the City Services Building Conference Room. According to officials, “the plan serves as a guide to floodplain management as well as reconstruction and redevelopment of flood-prone areas, to reduce or eliminate future flood damage.”

The public is also invited to participate in a survey about hazards and disasters. Click here to access the survey.

