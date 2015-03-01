Sheriff addresses recent explosions in Florence

Police are working to address explosions reported in the West Florence area.

According to Sheriff Kenney Boone's Facebook page, police are looking for the individual(s) who are responsible for the explosions. “It is individuals who were target shooting and using explosive targets, which are not illegal,” Boone said. Authorities don't think criminal intent is involved.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the incidents are urged to contact Investigator Pat O'Hara at 665-2121 ext. 438. If anyone hears or witnesses the explosions again, notify police or call 911.

