Parody video motivates elementary students for test

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Students at Carolina Forest Elementary school plan to do well on their Map test, “don't believe me just watch.” Those are lyrics from their re-created version of Mark Ronson's “Uptown Funk.”

The students released another MAP testing motivation video. The parody song called “Map It Up” was created to motivate students for the upcoming Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) test, a computerized test that helps teachers, parents, and administrators improve learning for students and make decisions to promote a child's academic growth.

In the students' version of the song, they suggest that they will receive high scores on the test saying, “our MAP scores gonna [sic] give it to you.”

