Carolina Forest High School 'Robokatz' advance to national robotics competition

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Forest High School robotics team won the regional robotics competition Saturday.

On February 27 and 28, the Myrtle Beach Convention Center hosted the Palmetto Regional First Robotics Competition. More than 60 high school teams competed in the engineering and technology competition, including 11 Horry County high school teams.

On Thursday, February 26, there were practice rounds and robots were inspected. The high-energy tournament commenced on Friday and Saturday.

According to the Horry County Schools' official Facebook page, "The Carolina Forest High School Robokatz were part of the winning alliance at the First Robotics Palmetto Regional competition and are now eligible for nationals in St. Louis, MO!"

