Suspect shot by officer has non-life threatening injuries, police say

Thomas Neal Lewis
Darlington County Sheriff's Deputy Wayne Byrd posted this picture to his Twitter account
Dustin Cullison took this picture from the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The suspect who was shot by a Darlington County sheriff officer is in stable condition.

The officer was involved in a shooting early Sunday morning. According to Sheriff Wayne Byrd, the suspect has non-life threatening injuries.

According to Byrd, DCSO deputies were pursuing a suspect for a string of Dollar General armed robberies that took place in Darlington County.

25-year-old Thomas Neal Lewis of Society Hill was shot after fleeing from deputies around 1:40 a.m. Byrd confirmed there was a small collision when deputies stopped Lewis.

According to Byrd, Lewis attempted to hit a deputy with his truck before being shot.

The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave, according to Byrd, pending the outcome of the investigation.

SLED is on scene investigating the incident.

