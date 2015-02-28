The Latta Lady Vikings survive and advance to 2A State Championship game

FLORENCE, S.C. – (WMBF) The Latta Lady Vikings basketball team is the only area team still alive in the hunt for a state championship.

Latta is headed back to the Class A State Championship game in Columbia next Saturday after beating Carvers Bay 63-54 at the Florence Civic Center. With the win, the Vikings have now captured back to back Lower State titles.

Latta will defend their Class A Championship against Christ Church on Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

SCHSL Basketball Scoreboard

3A Boys Lower State Scores



Midland Valley - 67

Darlington - 61

(Falcons eliminated from playoffs)

1A Boys Lower State Scores



Hannah-Pamplico - 52

Burke - 61

(Raiders eliminated from playoffs)



2A Girls Lower State Scores

