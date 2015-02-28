The Latta Lady Vikings survive and advance to 2A State Champion - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

The Latta Lady Vikings survive and advance to 2A State Championship game

 FLORENCE, S.C. – (WMBF) The Latta Lady Vikings basketball team is the only area team still alive in the hunt for a state championship. Latta is headed back to the Class A State Championship game in Columbia next Saturday after beating Carvers Bay 63-54 at the Florence Civic Center. With the win, the Vikings have now captured back to back Lower State titles.

Latta will defend their Class A Championship against Christ Church on Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

SCHSL Basketball Scoreboard

3A Boys Lower State Scores
Midland Valley - 67
Darlington - 61
(Falcons eliminated from playoffs)

1A Boys Lower State Scores
Hannah-Pamplico - 52
Burke - 61
(Raiders eliminated from playoffs)

2A Girls Lower State Scores
Dillon - 48
Bishop England - 51
(Wildcats eliminated from playoffs)

1A Girls Lower State Scores
Carvers Bay - 54
Latta - 63
(Bears eliminated from playoffs)

