Learn about astronomy with Friends of North Myrtle Beach Library

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Friends of North Myrtle Beach Library will be hosting an astronomy program on Thursday, March 19.

“Road Map To The Stars: The Nigh Sky Explained,” is a program that will feature astrophysicist Kevin Manning. The free program will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the library's meeting room.

After an indoor presentation, the group will go outside to view objects in the sky through a handcrafted telescope, weather permitting. Children 10 years old and older are invited to attend with an accompanied adult.

For more information call 843-915-5281.

