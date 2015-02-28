Crews battle mobile home fire in Aynor

According to HCFR's official Twitter page, the fire is well involved and extra units were requested to assist with water supply and overhaul. (Source: HCFR Twitter).

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Aynor that left eight people without a home.

According to Battalion Chief, Brian Van Aernem, crews responded to the blaze at around 2:38 p.m. Saturday. A double wide mobile home on 6850 Persimmon Road caught fire, according to HCFR officials.

According to HCFR's official Twitter page, the fire was well involved and extra units were requested to assist with water supply and overhaul. HCFR Battalion Chief, Brian Van Aernem reported that Conway Fire Department provided one engine for mutual aid.

Van Aernem reported that a propane heater being operated inside the home was too close to combustible materials and started the fire.

The eight occupants of the residence were not home at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the affected individuals.

The home was completely destroyed but no one was hurt.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.