Charities team up with Jersey Mike's Subs for fundraising campaign

Local charities in Myrtle Beach are teaming up with seven Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants for the 5th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign. (Source: Jersey Mikes).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Local charities in Myrtle Beach are teaming up with seven Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants for the 5th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign.

In March, customers can donate to Help 4 Kids and The Scotland Cancer Treatment Center through Scotland Memorial Foundation by purchasing food at a Jersey Mike's restaurant in the Myrtle Beach area, Laurinburg and Pembroke, N.C.

On March 25, during the restaurants “Day of Giving,” 100 percent of the day's sales at Jersey Mike's locations nationwide will go to more than 120 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. “I would like to extend a personal invitation to come in and enjoy a Jersey Mike's sub during our Month of Giving,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO.

Last year, the campaign raised $2.1 million for 100 different charities nationwide. Since 2010, Jersey Mike's locations throughout the country have raised nearly $10 million for local causes and distributed more than 1 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes. “This year we hope to raise more than $2.5 million to support these local causes so we can bring hope to all those involved with the charities and make a difference in people's lives,” Cancro said.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.