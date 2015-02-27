First lottery scam defendants sentenced

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The first lottery scam defendants have been sentenced from the 10 people charged for a lottery scheme targeting elderly.

United States Attorney Bill Nettles stated that Shadika Brown, 29 from Little River, SC, Davion Bellamy, 26 from Conway, SC, and Ann Marie Yapp, 44 from North Myrtle Beach, SC, were sentenced for their roles in the lottery scam that targeted elderly victims.

Brown, Bellamy, and Yapp have all previously entered guilty pleas in 2014. United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell, of Florence, cited that more than 150 victims were scammed during this incident.

Bellamy was sentenced to 78 months, Brown was sentenced to 41 months, and Yapp was sentenced to 27 months. Each was ordered to pay $839,827 in restitution.

