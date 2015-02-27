A first look at Coventry Blvd. and when it's expected to open

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach gave WMBF News permission to push the barricades on Coventry Boulevard aside and give you a look at the new shortcut before anyone is officially allowed to drive on it.

Construction took much longer than expected to finish the extension which connects the existing Coventry Blvd. to Farrow Parkway on one end. On the other end, the new road runs all the way to 17 Bypass across from South Strand Medical Center.

The extension should alleviate some congestion drivers experience at the Backgate area- more than 40,000 drivers pass through that intersection daily. Now, drivers trying to get to Farrow Parkway won't have to deal with Backgate traffic because they can cut through Coventry.

A private developer owns the land, so the City of Myrtle Beach has been waiting for the green light to finally open the road. Recently, the developer handed the decision over to the city because construction is finally complete. All that's left now is to put in a flashing traffic signal.

Much of the area on either side of where the Boulevard is extended is empty space now, but the developer's plan is to put in about 1,000 new homes. And there's a plan for 25,000 square feet of retail space.

The developer told city leaders earlier this week part of that has been sold.

And now the moment you've been waiting for- Coventry Blvd. is expected to be open to drivers next Thursday or Friday.

