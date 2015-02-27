SC Democratic Party holds conference in Myrtle Beach to discuss issues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Democrats will hear calls to action from national leaders at the 2015 John Spratt Issues Conference on February 27-28, 2015.

Chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz will deliver the keynote address at Saturday's luncheon, and it will be begin around 12:30 p.m.

“As one of the early primary states, South Carolina will play a crucial role in nominating the next President of the United States” Schultz said. “Democrats must concentrate on showing voter how families and businesses benefit from Democratic policies on the economy, healthcare, re-building infrastructure, protecting the environment, and advancing civil rights.”

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley is scheduled to speak to South Carolina Democrats during the conference. Limited to three terms, O'Malley left office last year and is now considering a run for the White House in 2016.

O'Malley was able to balance spending cuts and target tax increases. He was also able to make modern investment in education, innovation, and infrastructure, resulting in one of the nation's fastest job growth rates and top ranking public schools.

SCDP Chair Jaime Harrison noted that the 2014 elections were boycotted in record numbers, lowest turnout since World War II, and voters were frustrated with candidates who didn't represent their values.

"The Spratt Conference will enable S.C. Democrats to have an impact on the issues that state and national organizations will choose to highlight in the upcoming election cycle," Harrison said.

The two-day event will be held at the Sheraton Hotel in Myrtle Beach. For more information, visit www.scdp.org.

WMBF News cameras will be at the convention tomorrow as former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley delivers his address. Tune in Saturday at 6 p.m. for coverage.

