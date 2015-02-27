Florence Police seeking identity of burglary suspects

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying suspects wanted for a burglary from a building in Florence.

The incident happened on Wednesday, and the suspect were captured on surveillance cameras.

At this time, police are not releasing the name or location of the business that was struck.

If you can identify the suspect in the surveillance images, you are asked to contact Florence Police at (843) 676-8831

