Woman in Lumberton shot and killed while sleeping, police say

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A 56-year-old woman died after being struck by gunfire while sleeping in her home on Front Street in Lumberton, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.

At about 3:25 a.m. Friday, an unknown suspect shot into the residence and struck Mary Thompson while she was sleeping, the report states. She died from her injuries at a nearby medical center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lee Hinson or Dereck Evans at the Lumberton Police Department: 910-671-3845.

